Elon Musk has been causing chaos on social media since taking over Twitter a few weeks ago

The South African-born businessman has been heavily criticised for the major changes he has been making to the microblogging platform, including firing staff and planning to charge all verified accounts

Comedian Trevor Noah and Nando's responded to Elon's plans with hilarious videos; Nandos said America is making Elon slow

Elon Musk has been hogging headlines for the wrong reasons since he took over Twitter. The businessman has been heavily blasted for the major changes he is planning to make to the company.

Trevor Noah and Nandos have shared thoughts on Elon Musk taking over Twitter. Image: Getty Images.

A video of a former employee who was fired with a meme via email has been making rounds on social media. The funny meme shows Elon's face and text that reads:

"Time to leave the nest, you are fired."

According to TimesLIVE, LA-based South African comedian Trevor Noah poked fun at the billionaire for claiming to abolish the "lords and peasants" system on Twitter by introducing a fee for the verified accounts. He said:

"If you’re trying to create equality on Twitter, why charge anyone to be verified? Give it everyone for free or give it to no-one because it doesn’t make sense to offer it as ‘equality’ and then put a price on it."

Nando's also jumped into the mix with a short clip that takes a swipe at the South African-born billionaire, saying America has made him slow.

