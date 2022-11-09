Lamiez Holworthy is a hot topic online after a video showing her signalling for men who were trying to dance with her to back away

The video is going viral, with South African netizens sharing mixed reactions to the 30-seconds clip

Peeps weighed in by saying the men should have respected boundaries, while others dragged Lamiez, saying she was rude

Lamiez Holworthy is going viral after a video showing her signalling for men who wanted to grind on her while dancing to go away.

Lamiez Holworthy's video denying men the right to dance with her has gone viral on Twitter. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

The video shared on Twitter starts with Lamiez jamming to her music mix at a groove while shaking her hips. The men who were denied dancing with her then came closer after she slowly turned to their side. Immediately when they start getting closer to her, Lamiez seemingly tells them to stop.

Lamiez then returns to her DJing equipment to rock the crowd. She somewhat looks like her jovial mood went down after the incident happened.

Of course, Tweeps analysed the video differently. Some netizens think that Lamiez is fame drunk. They said she has become rude ever since her career blew up.

Lamiez's stans refused to let their fave get dragged while they were present in the comments section. Peeps called the men out for not respecting boundaries.

Other online users said Lamiez was wary because she once got her belongings stolen while rocking a lit crowd at an event. GH Gossip reported in 2021 that Lamiez's phone got stolen while she was playing at an overly packed pub.

Here are mixed reactions from social media users:

@mathebela1 said:

"If it was JazziQ, we’d be saying he doesn’t love his fans or he has an attitude."

@Zwaras1 shared:

"Lols, but if I remember very well, Lamiez chose to be an entertainer, right? I don't see harassment there, but what can we say when fame hits harder, you forget your fans."

@Azukiswe11 posted:

"As she should, boundaries bethuna."

@bongxndosie reacted:

"Walk of shame off the stage had me crying."

@scott_dlamuka wrote:

"That guy's friend is smarter. He decided said let's go, my friend, before you embarrass me again."

@TawanaM14 also said:

"She handled that very well . But the other Champ is not used to disappointment."

@BankzBanky added:

"Yall need to understand that her belongings were once stolen from her bag whilst performing and allowing people in her space like that, she isn't comfortable anymore, and yall want to blame her for being human. Wow!"

Lamiez Holworthy grateful for the love her unborn son gets from online users

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has taken to her timeline to gush over her unborn baby. The media personality and rapper Khuli Chana are expecting their first son.

The celeb couple announced their pregnancy this week, and Mzansi is here for it. Lamiez and her hubby had been raising the latter's daughter from a previous relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Lamiez posted pics of their families and close friends who attended their pregnancy announcement. According to TshisaLIVE, the Metro FM star is grateful because their unborn son is already loved.

