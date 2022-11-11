Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie have been known to have a rocky relationship over the years

The pair have been in multiple scandals when they met at loggerheads, including the infamous feud where Zandie declared a divorce against Kelly

A look back at the two sisters' relationship may help to explain Zandie's exclusive reply to questions about her sister's birthday

Kelly Khumalo, South African singer, and her sister with Zandie.The two have been in the public eye and have had moments of tension over the years.

Zandie Khumalo and Kelly Khumalo had a strained relationship over their careers but said they reconciled. Image:@zandie_khumalo_gumede/@kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The sisters addressed they are public spats from the past. Kelly and Zandie say that they've since settled their differences.

Zandie Khumalo stays mum for Kelly Khumalo's birthday

The eldest of the two sisters is Kelly Khumalo, born on 11 November 1984. On Kelly Khumalo's birthday in 2022, Briefly News reached out to Zandie about her sister's birthday following reports of a truce.

Zandie was asked if she had any plans with her sister to celebrate her special day and if she had any treasured moments with Kelly as an older sister. Not keen to give details because it wasn't her birthday, she said in response:

"Hhaybo it's Kelly's birthday not mine, so speak to her."

Zandie gave a brief and to-the-point answer. Briefly News reached out to Kelly Khumalo, who did not respond. Kelly celebrated her birthday with the video below:

What did Kelly Khumalo's sister do to her?

According to Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo spoke about her relationship with Zandie in September 2022, saying they were in a good place and only needed to have some space from each other. In an interview, she said:

"We are good. We are very good actually. I think we needed that bit of a break. You know, when you are so close to another to a point where you lose self-identity, which is a dangerous thing for an individual."

Kelly added that her fight with Zandie was serious as she even made their mother pick sides. The infamous public crash was because Kelly publicly distanced herself from Zandie's husband over an alleged scam.

During their feud, Zandie maintained that she would always be on good terms with Kelly's children. TimesLIVE, reports that Zandie described her feud with her sister as a "divorce".

Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo implicated in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

IOL reports that the courts heard a witness who implied both sisters had a romantic relationship with the slain soccer player. Briefly News also reports that the rumour mill has it that Zandie cut ties with Kelly after her name was mentioned in the football player's trial.

The sisters on and off-again relationship constantly captures South Africans' attention. Briefly News readers commented their thoughts on the sisters in a post.

Zach Mokone commented:

"They are mos siblings therefore they cannot permanently divorce each other, that's simple."

Senzi Ntuli commented:

"As if it is important for us to know Ey we all have our ups and downs with our families so why can't they just keep it to themselves."

Sharon Ndlovu commented:

"Thank God they managed to sort out their differences , after all family members do fight."

Minah Makota commented:

"Haaibo people why are you so mean. As if you don't have issues with your siblings that you can't resolve however you have the audacity to judge others. Clean your yard first."

Great Kev commented:

"Is this not their third reconciliation? It's hard to take such families seriously cos you dont know if they are acting or being real."

"Born for this": Kelly Khumalo's fans rave about the singer's new song teaser

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is currently working on a new smash-hit song

Recently, the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker stunned her fans on Twitter with audio and visuals of her upcoming release.

According to the snippet, the song is called Bazokhuluma, and she is joined by musician Zakwe Mthunzi.

