The River actress Linda Mtoba's fashion moments on social media never fail to amaze online peeps

The star rocks every style from streetwear to elegant red carpet looks that always land her on the best-dressed list

Briefly News looks at the stunner's four gorgeous looks based on the snaps she shared on her official Instagram page

Linda Mtoba is a true fashionista, as evidenced by the gorgeous outfits she posts online. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba is not only talented at portraying vast characters but also at putting together gorgeous outfits.

The stunner is a true fashionista and always leaves peeps salivating whenever she posts her breathtaking pics online.

Linda pulls off the fits effortlessly, whether on the red carpet of prestigious ceremonies or going out to run errands.

Briefly News went through The River star's Instagram account to pick out some of the looks she rocked that awed Mzansi.

1. Linda Mtoba celebrates her 31st birthday rocking a blonde wig

Linda Mtoba turned 31 years old with style on 11 November 2022. The stunner shared pics on her Instagram page looking like a goddess.

In the viral snaps, Linda sported a royalty-like dress while wearing a blonde wig. According to the caption, it took a lot of people to put together the birthday outfit. The actress credited everyone who made the gorgeous look possible.

2. Linda Mtoba in an orange and white dress at the Roast of Khanyi Mbau

Linda Mtoba did not come to play at Comedy Central's Roast of Khanyi Mbau. The former Isibaya actress spotted an orange fitted dress with a white corset hugging her flawless curves.

The snaps went viral, with over 20 000 online peeps who liked the photos on Instagram.

3. Linda Mtoba rocks Rich Mnisi on a night out

Linda Mtoba took streetwear to the next level. The stunner sported Rich Mnisi's white T-shirt.

The theme for Linda's outfit seemed to be black n white as she paired the t-shirt with black n white sneakers, a black over-the-shoulder bag and a black jacket.

Linda said her hubby took the stunning photos.

4. Linda Mtoba runs errands in a gorgeous summer dress

The famous actress took time out of her busy schedule to care for her family's needs. Linda shared snaps with her baby looking breathtaking in a simple blue summer dress. The pics Linda posted looked like she was outside her house, about to leave.

With all the looks mentioned above, it's clear that Linda enjoys making bold fashion statements. The many likes on her social media posts prove that peeps are obsessed with her fashion sense.

