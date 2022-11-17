DJ Lamiez Holworthy is the Bible when it comes to looking elegant and stunning

The stunner knows how to put an outfit together whether for a red carpet event, when she is working or when she is out and about having fun

Lamiez has recently been applying pressure with her absolutely elegant pregnancy looks, and her fans are here for it

Lamiez Holworthy is one of the best-dressed celebrities in South Africa. A scroll through her page will prove that the star is a true fashion icon.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's top fashion moments. Image: @lamiez_holworthy.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the star's best fashion moments.

1. Lamiez Holworthy rocks a MaXhosa outfit while on holiday

Lamiez Holworthy is one celeb who can look good in anything (who wouldn't with a body like that?). The star has been serving looks, and her timeline is proof.

She is currently taking a break from her busy life as a DJ and businesswoman in Europe. Lamiez is serving base and fashion goals despite her growing baby bump. The DJ headed to her Instagram page to share stunning photos rocking a colourful MaXhosa fit.

2. Lamiez Holworthy is a stylish mom to be

The popular DJ is not letting her pregnancy stop her from slaying. She has been posting pictures rocking the cutest maternity outfits that have given her fans baby fever.

In one post, the mom-to-be looked like a dream in a black and white elegant gown. She accessorised the look with heels and a D&G clutch.

3. Lamiez Holworthy the biker

Pictures of Lamiez Holworthy rocking her motorbike gear will make you want to get one for yourself. The star has a way of looking absolutely stylish in her gear.

Just recently, she turned heads with her yellow and black outfit.

4. Lamiez Holworthy rocking evening dressed

The media personality knows how to dress for every occasion, and she always goes over and above when going out.

As someone who spreads body positivity and self-love, the star flaunts her incredible body in various outfits on her timeline.

5. Lamiez Holworthy looks stylish and relaxed in denim jeans

Whether she dressing up for a special event or dressing down for an outing with friends, Lamiez Holworthy knows how to put an outfit together. She recently looked effortlessly chic in a denim outfit.

Lamiez Holworthy says she announced her pregnancy earlier because a local blog almost ruined the surprise

Still on Lamiez Holworthy, Briefly News reported that she was not ready to let the world in on her secret. The star recently announced that she is expecting her first baby with Motswako rapper Khuli Chana.

The internet went crazy when the stunner shared the cute clip on her page. In the video, Lamiez and Khuli Chana celebrated their third marriage anniversary by signing their marriage certificate. It also shows moments from their gender reveal surrounded by close friends and family.

Although the star charted trends as fans celebrated the news with her, she revealed that the announcement was made prematurely because a local blog had gotten wind of the news, and she wanted to be the one to break the news.

