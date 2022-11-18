Jessica Nkosi is a fashionista at heart, whether she is collaborating with well-known designers or planning her next red carpet look

The former Isibaya actress always dresses to impress, whether she's attending an important function or just lounging at home on a Sunday afternoon

Briefly News looks at the stunner's top fashion moments that had Mzansi in awe of her incredible sense of style

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jessica Nkosi's gorgeous outfits always steal the show at every lush event she attends. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica is an incredible actress who has appeared in many fan-favourite Mzansi soapies and telenovelas, including the canned Mzansi Magic show Isibaya.

While many people remember her as the ever-conservative Qondi in hideous clothing on the hit axed telenovela, in real life, when she puts on clothes, her goal is always to serve.

The stunner's red carpet looks and casual outfits, which she posts on Instagram, have made her one of the leading Mzansi celebrities with the most captivating Instagram page.

Briefly News dug deeper into Nkosi's Instagram to find some of the most stunning looks she's worn in recent years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

1. Jessica Nkosi wearing a mustard designer dress in the shape of a bee

At the 2022 Durban July, Jessica wore a stunning fitted gown that resembled a bee.

The actress shared numerous photos of herself wearing the breathtaking gown accentuating her hourglass figure.

In the caption, the former Isibaya star gushed about the Namibian designer Sholtz Ruberto, who created the masterpiece. Jess expressed her adoration for the gorgeous dress, saying:

"The man behind this master piece…. @scholtzruberto from Namibia … Ruberto, I am obsessed with your work, and how you made the dress look the way it did, literally like honey and bees and flowers, is mind blowing and out of this world PURE MAGIC ✨✨

I was totally blown away the first time I saw this dress. Thank you for your amazing work. It was an absolute honour to be dressed by you again."

2. Jessica Nkosi's puff sleeves while hosting at Zioux

Jessica was hosting at Zioux, one of Johannesburg's most popular bars. The talented actress wore a blue ensemble with fitted trousers and a see-through top that revealed her slim waist. To complete the look, the flamboyant sleeves of the see-through top stole the show.

3. Jessica Nkosi channels her inner princess in a stunning gown

The model posed for photos in a flowy dress with a split that showed off her beautiful legs. Jess' flawless face beat her to look like a princess. If one wasn't already convinced that she could have been a princess in her previous life, the hair accessory she wore that looked like a crown sealed the deal.

She certainly served with this look!

4. Jessica Nkosi's green gown at the Never Walk Alone Fundraising Gala Dinner

If you're familiar with Jessica's style, you'd know she likes clothes that hug her figure, which isn't a complaint because she has curves to serve.

Jessica stepped out in a stunning tight green gown with an upper corset top to help needy children in Namibia. The stunning star attended the Never Walk Alone gala dinner and shared photos on Instagram encouraging people to do good deeds, writing:

"It was a privilege to attend the @nwanamibia Fundraising Gala Dinner. Raising funds for this initiative put a smile on my face, and I’m hoping we do more to help our children. ❤️❤️❤️"

5. Jessica Nkosi dressed down in a white dress with Louis Vuitton sandals and a belt

The actress appeared in two pictures wearing a white dress with short sleeves. Jessica wore everything Louis Vuitton, from her bag to her sandals.

According to her responses to curious online followers, the photos were taken by her man. Jessica Nkosi has been in an on-and-off relationship with her baby daddy, former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini.

6. Jessica Nkosi wearing a pink two-piece while playing tennis with Anele Mdoda

Jessica looked like she was about to take on tennis legend Serena Williams in a cute pink two-piece. The two-piece ensemble included a tennis skirt, crop top, and a blazer. Jessica accessorised her stunning ensemble with a Nike sneaker with pink spots to match the two-piece.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jessica thanked Anele, who dragged her to the tennis court, saying:

"Anele said Wimbledon ... Thank you @zintathu for an amazing day ❤️"

7. Jessica Nkosi dressed in orange and white for brunch

Jessica wore orange trousers and a white shirt to the Indlovu brunch. While the look was cute, the ERA By DJZinhle shades dazzled even more and complemented her outfit.

Truly, Jessica Nkosi is a fashion icon. She can pull off outfits that make her stand out and can dress down but still look dazzling. We stan a versatile queen!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News