Brenden Praise and his wife are one of South Africa's favourite celebrity couples, and they got married in 2017

The pair tied the knot traditionally in early 2022 and have since grown together in the public eye

Brenden and Mpoomy are smitten love birds who constantly express how wonderful their strong bond is

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Brenden Praise and his life partner Mpoomy have grown together over the years. The couple has been married since their early 20s.

Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise have been together for half a decade, and the lovebirds paid tribute their long union. Image: @mpoomy_ledwaba

Source: Instagram

Mpoomy and Brenden have achieved countless milestones in their relationship. The two make a stunning couple and love sharing how well they do together.

Brenden Praise talks about Mpoomy Ledwaba before marriage

ZAlebs reported that Brenden Praise had an interview on the Massiv Metro where he talked about his love for Mpoomy. Brenden looked back to the early days of their relationship when he went out partying with friends but ran into trouble.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The singer says that he knew she was the one who saved him when he suddenly needed R3000. In the interview, Brenden explained why he fell for Mpoomy. He said:

“We had a slight accident...at around 3 am in the morning, so now, I didn't have money...so I call my girl,. I told her the whole story and she didn’t ask why she just sent the money. I was like yoh! This girl is the one’...that was like the first time I actually thought about it. I’d never experienced such kindness."

Brenden and Mpoomy had South Africa's attention when they tied the knot traditionally in 2021. The singer and his wife constantly impress fans with their strong relationship that stays winning.

Mpoomy and Brenden Praise buy dreamhouse

According to Kaya 959, Brenden and his wife celebrated buying their home in June 2021. The pair showed how they have a picture-perfect family, complete with a white picket fence. Mpoomy expressed her gratitude for their new home in an Instagram post. Mpoomy said:

"What a journey, we found our dream home. Now the fun begins, I can’t wait to renovate, decorate, design and play interior decorator and watch my Pinterest come alive."

The couple's happily-ever-after continues after years of them facing life together. The pair have been together for five years and always show each other appreciation on social media. For their fifth anniversary, Brenden's wife went all out.

When did Mpoomy Ledwaba get married?

According to TimesLIVE, Mpoomy looked back when she turned 23 and was still dealing with her lobola negotiations. In an Instagram post, she reflected on their past together, detailing that she had a low-cost wedding of R10 000, leaving them wondering about their next meal. She said:

My tummy was runny and I was a little worried about how my Zulu uncles would treat my very gentle Pedi family. Whether our lobola was successful or not, we were set to marry the next evening at 6pm. Anyway, I’m rambling and just grateful ... it’s been a journey and a half #phew”

Mpoomy was looking back on their first private wedding in 2017. The couple set the internet ablaze in 2021 when they impressed fans with a cute traditional marriage ceremony.

Mpoomy and Brenden Praise have umembeso ceremony.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mpoomy and Brenden's special day in 2021 was a sight to behold. Mpoomy said all she had to do was be there for the day and not stress about anything. She said:

“The wedding of my dreams and all I did was take measurements and show up on the day.”

According to SowetanLIVE, the media personality shows gratitude for everyone who made her special day with Brenden. Brenden also shared posts of the day and was chuffed with his wife and wrote:

One thing is for sure, I’ll keep choosing you over and over again,”.

The couple looked like they were having a wonderful time as they posted pictures and included a video of them dancing as husband and wife.

"She is pregnant": Mzansi convinced Bonang is expecting, peeps react to her pics

Briefly News previously reported that recent clips and pics of Bonang Matheba have Mzansi convinced that their fave is pregnant. The rumours started circulating on social media after her cousin, Pinky Girl, posted a video of herself with Queen B.

Some social media users screenshot the clip Pinky Girl posted and shared the pics on Twitter. Many are convinced that the larger-than-life media personality is expecting her first baby.

ZAlebs reports that many tweeps believe that the trending videos and clips are very telling after peeps took to Twitter and shared their opinions on the Bonang Matheba's alleged pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News