Anele Mdoda from Radio 947 shared a picture of herself as a kid with a sweet note attached for her younger self

The radio personality gave herself her flowers for all the hard work she did by looking and how far she's come

Anele's fans reacted to the pic, and many were filled with compliments for how well she is doing as an adult

Anele Mdoda looked back on her childhood fondly. The media personality is proud of her journey so far and decided to take a moment of gratitude.

Anele Mdoda shared a snap of herself from the past to express how proud she is of her accomplishments. Image:@zintathu

Anele is one of the most recognisable names in South African entertainment. The beloved public figure took time to reflect on what she looked like as a kid.

Anele Mdoda shows picture as a child

Anele took to Twitter to have a moment of reflection. On a Twitter post, the radio host never looked back on her she can see since teenagehood. Anele shared a picture of herself when she was still young and captioned it:

"You’re doing great kid."

Most were in awe of how Anele did not change much over the years. Many couldn't help but compliment and then young Anele. A few peeps said Anele's picture reminded them of a story she told about her childhood on an episode of Podcast and Chill.

@SaneleSnd commented:

"I’d say the kid is doing exceptional."

@Nokwazi54735434 commented:

"Don't know whether you look better as a kid or as a woman. But I know fine wine has no holds on you queen."

@TNomngcoyiya commented:

"Oh yes Mamfene doing great kid is an understatement. You are doing exceptionally well kid."

@NtswaloN commented:

"I remember that story."

@Applegreen_Manu commented:

"This kid reminds me of the cross country story. That story left me in stitches."

@LoversMogobye commented:

"Beautiful always love."

@_Madlokovu_ commented:

"This is beautiful."

@ZoeMagojo commented:

"Uyabona this pic, reminds me of the story you shared about your mother and cross country..... 'odcast and Chill."

