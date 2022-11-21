Popular singer J Something was roasted by many after he posted a pic of himself posing next to his pet, an American Bully XL

The country is currently calling for the ban of pit bulls after they recently viciously attacked and killed children in the country

The Mi Casa singer has since deleted his post after many people questioned his timing and accused him of failing to read the room

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

J Something found himself in the middle of a social media storm. The singer was dragged after he posted a pic of himself with his pet.

J Something was slammed for sharing a pic of himself with his American Bully XL. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

The Mi Casa lead singer shared a snap of himself posing next to his American Bully XL. The country is currently calling for the ban of pit bulls after the dog mauled another kid to death over the weekend.

Many people slammed the vocalist for posting the pic of himself with the pit bull lookalike when Mzansi was still mourning the horrific incident. It was not the first time that a pit bull brutally attacked a child in the last few weeks.

J Something has since deleted his post on Twitter. Some tweeps had already screenshot the star's post when he deleted it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps shared the star's tweet was insensitive and accused him of failing to read the room.

nkeshyy.blog said:

"A CHILD DIED!!! how about reading the room?"

@nkulikankuli commented:

"Yiyo nomakanjani even if you put Xtra Large in the name you can't fool us."

@blaq23haz wrote:

"If its a bull something, then its a bull dog."

@Bee_Maluleke said:

"1+1=.... If bull is there, It is the one vele."

@Mdlwembe6 commented:

"It's a pit-ty ukuthi there's bull."

@TitiHadebe wrote:

"Wena bulldog, bull terrier, bull brand... zonke same WhatsApp group. We ain't taking no bull no more."

@Noir_Xhosa_ said:

"@jsomethingmusic wondering if you'd post that if it killed white children. You may dance like us and marry a black woman ok'salayo you're a white man, maybe your ancestors took over for a sec."

@Mzukhona_87 added:

"It might not be an actual pit, but his timing is just so off."

Hungani Ndlovu dragged following his pit bull post

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Hungani Ndlovu left the country disappointed after he defended pit bulls on his timeline. The former Scandal! actor blamed the owners of the dangerous dogs instead.

Mzansi peeps are calling to the pit bulls to be banned after an eight-year-old child was killed by a neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein recently. The actor is against the banning of the "pets" and he made sure his views are heard on social media.

The star deleted his tweets when Mzansi slammed him for comparing pit bulls to cars. Hungani said blaming the dog for its actions is like blaming fast cars for people involved in accidents instead of blaming the driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News