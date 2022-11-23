Ntsiki Mazwai posted on Twitter that she is standing with the minority of people who are supporting Lady Zamar despite the trolls

Lady Zamar's name has been trending on social media after another false sexual assault story surfaced on Twitter

While many people blamed Lady Zamar for the false sexual assault stories, Ntsiki said that she believes Lady Zamar told no lies when she accused Sjava of molestation

Ntsiki Mazwai has shocked Mzansi fans by declaring her unwavering support for Lady Zamar in the aftermath of an intense social media backlash.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been called out for supporting Lady Zamar despite "falsely" accusing Sjava of sexual assault. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @lady_zamar

Lady Zamar topped the Twitter trends after the story of a Mpumalanga girl who accused an innocent boy of sexual assault was brought to her attention. The boy, identified as Bafana Sithole, ended up killing himself.

Using her Twitter account, Lady Zamar retweeted the popular tweet in quote form. The singer of the song Collide advised against ever lying about being molested.

However, Lady Zamar's "false" molestation accusations against musician Sjava were brought up. Peeps claimed Lady Zamar was a bad role model for young girls.

Ntsiki Mazwai offers Lady Zamar support amid Twitter backlash

Ntsiki Mazwai posted on Twitter that she still believes Lady Zamar was not lying when she accused Sjava of molestation.

After being lambasted for her stance, the controversial poet said in another tweet that she will always support Lady Zamar, no matter what.

See below for some heated online comments on the subject:

@makhandeni31 said:

"The court saying they won't prosecute doesn't mean someone is not guilty."

@VhoKone shared:

"This girl just wanted attention. She was obsessed with Sjava and felt bitter when she found out he is married."

@felabonke posted:

"I mean you believe your own lies about owning a podcast ubuwazi ukuthi uqhashiwe."

@drfmkhonto replied:

"Unfortunately and sadly the same Lady Zamar doesn't believe herself till today. Her story doesn't make sense."

@bernie_taiwe commented:

"Like you would have believed a girl from Kriel high school if the boy didn't commit suicide "

@t_gafane also said:

"No surprises here. No woman can do wrong in your eyes."

@Fifi22594635 also shared:

"Mamiya believe the truth not the person."

@Izwe_ZA added:

"Only if she believed in herself as you do to her."

Sjava trends after Lady Zamar blasted people who lie about being molested

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar came under fire from Twitter users when she called out women who falsely accused men of abuse.

The singer was reacting to reports of a grade 11 Mpumalanga student who died after his girlfriend accused him of abusing her.

According to ZAlebs, the Collide hitmaker headed to her page to weigh in on the trending matter. She said her fans have been tagging her, and she felt terrible after reading about the story. The star then took a shot at those who lie about getting molested.

