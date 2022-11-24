Wiseman Mncube is reportedly returning to Uzalo and sources claim that the talented actor has already started filming his scenes

The thespian took a break from the show when he bagged a role in Showmax's The Wife and not he's back to the popular SABC 1 telenovela

Nkunzi Mhlongo's son will appear again in the soapie in December or when Season 9 of the show premieres in 2023, according to recent reports

Wiseman Mncube is making his return to Uzalo. The actor, who plays the character of Sibonelo, took a break from the SABC 1 show to film his scenes in The Wife.

'The Wife' star Wiseman Mncube is reportedly returning to 'Uzalo'.

Source: Instagram

The talented thespian is reportedly set to make a comeback on the popular telenovela in December or when Season 9 premieres in 2023.

According to ZAlebs, Sibonelo was shot and injured and fled to Nigeria when he took a break from Uzalo. Sources told Daily Sun that Wiseman Mncube has already stared filming new scenes.

A source said Sibonelo is returning to KwaMashu full of vengeance. The source added that Sibonelo wants to make all the people that attacked him pay.

Sibonelo's father is one of the top dog's in the township's underworld. He's the son of Nkunzi Mhlongo. Sibonelo was a medical doctor when he first arrived in KwaMashu but his father's bad influence saw him become one of the criminals in the township.

Wiseman Mncube grateful for the warm reception from The Wife viewers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Wiseman Mncube took to his timeline to show gratitude to viewers of The Wife for welcoming him with warm hands.

The former Uzalo actor replaced fan-favourite Bonko Khoza who played the character of Mqhele in the Showmax telenovela. Many people were worried when Bonko left the show after slaying the role for the past two seasons.

After dropping two new episodes, Mzansi is already falling in love with Wiseman Mncube's acting skills. The star took to Facebook to show love to the viewers of the show for praising him for the way he portrays the character of Mqhele.

