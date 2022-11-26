Mihlali Ndamase has proven that she's daring enough to switch up her look by wearing different kinds of hairstyles

The beauty influencer's face card never declines because she looks effortlessly beautiful with or without tresses

She has also experimented with different coloured wigs throughout her years dominating as an influencer

Mihllai Ndamase is rocking different hairstyles effortlessly. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase took on the beauty industry by storm when she started her Youtube channel in 2016. The make-up artist has since become a recognisable face in the country, respected for her immense influence on beauty products.

She has posted iconic make-up tutorial videos for her 400k subscribers and has served face with epic hairstyles to her 2 million Instagram followers.

Briefly News has compiled some of her memorable hairdos throughout her reign on social media.

Mihlali with short blonde hair

Mihlali channelled her inner Amber Rose, got the big chop almost a year ago, and dyed what little was left of her hair platinum blonde. It's not the first time she's rocking this do, she tried this bold look a few years ago.

PIXIE CUT

Just before her big chop, Mihlali cut her hair into a pixie and chose to style it in finger waves for a few months. She looked striking in the jet-black style before transitioning to her current and shorter look.

Ms 'Hot topic' Ndamase in Faux locs

For the festive season last year, the influencer took Christmas card pictures donning faux locs for the holidays. They are easy to manage and can be styled into different looks for about a month.

A long straight wig can never be out of fashion

For her 25th birthday, Mihlali posted gorgeous pics serving inches in a long straight black wig. She gelled down the edges to give it the finished look.

High ponytail suitable for any ocassion

Mihlali showed off her high cheekbones in a ponytail. A simple yet classic look that can be worn at the office, lounging on the couch or even on a day out.

Fiery bombshell unit

The YouTuber threw all caution out the window with this burgundy cropped wig and looked like a total bombshell with the body-hugging dress. She wrote a funny caption to hot pics saying: "I’ve been fly since 15 without a co-pilot." Lol!

Mihlali Ndamase and Her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe get matching King and Queen tattoos

In another story, Briefly News reported that Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase are serving couple goals despite naysayers who said their affair would end in tears because Mihlali allegedly broke Leeroy and Mary Jane Sidambe's marriage.

Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, the couple, who are slowly becoming Mzansi's power couple, have been painting timelines red with their loved-up posts.

Source: Briefly News