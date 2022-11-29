Thando Thabethe is the undisputed queen of afternoon radio, and she recently bagged two awards to prove it

The star won the Commercial Afternoon Drive presenter award, and her show 947 Drive With Thando won the Commercial Afternoon Drive show award

Stars like Somizi Mhlongo, Thembisa Mdoda, Pearl Modiadie and Khutso Theledi congratulated her on the major wins

Thando Thabethe couldn't keep calm after winning big at the Radio Awards. The How To Ruin Christmas actress won big at the glamourous event.

Somizi, Pearl Modiadie and Thembisa Mdoda are among the stars who celebrated Thando Thabethe's big wins. Image:@somizi, @thando_thabethe and @pearlmodiadie.

The star took home the Commercial Afternoon Drive presenter award, and her popular show also won the Commercial Afternoon Drive show award.

According to ZAlebs, the awards take Thando Thabethe steps ahead of her peers in radio since the category is highly anticipated for the night.

The star's friends and industry colleagues congratulated her after she posted the great news on her Instagram page. Celebs like Somizi Mhlongo, Thembisa Mdoda and Pearl Modiadie celebrated the talented businesswoman.

@somizi wrote:

"Well deserved."

@pearlmodiadie commented:

" congratulations Thando!!"

@khutsotheledi said:

"Congratulations THABOOTY to many many more wins Thando."

@thembisamdoda noted:

"A double whammy❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations ."

@dj_sabby added:

"Thabooty, Congratulations Mangethe Makwande."

@kagiso_sekatane wrote:

"Congratulation it's long over duo for ur excellent work to be noticed."

@roslynojames commented:

"You the best Thando, we love listening to you."

@lillyrapelang added:

"Everybody will always love Thabooty.. Congratulations Thando ❤️."

@hardworkrsa wrote:

"Congratulations Queen you deserved it! Keep working hard."

@noni_khumalo added:

"Congratulations Thando! Higher and higher."

@ErlankKevin noted:

"@Thando_Thabethe is so hardworking... She deserves every single award tonight! Your hard work is finally being recognised and that is amazing Continue blessing us with your talent, love you lots T ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SARadioAwards."

