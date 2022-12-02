Lady Zamar has been taking regular blows on social media every time she tries to express her thoughts

People are determined to remind her daily about the allegations she made against Sjava years ago

Today was no different when the singer tweeted that karma is real, and Mzansi brought up the deeds of her past

Mzansi trolls Lady Zamar using Sjava after she tweeted about karma. Image: lady_zamar and @sjava_atm

It seems like Lady Zamar will never escape the shadow of her past relationship with fellow musician Sjava.

She tweeted on Friday afternoon that one lesson she learned in life is that karma is real and was flooded with tweets saying karma will pay her a visit for what she did to Sjava.

In November 2019, Lady Zamar opened a case at the police station against Sjava and said he forced himself onto her in 2017. Sjava vehemently and publicly denied the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

The case was thrown out of court in November 2020, and ever since, Mzansi has been gunning for her for making false allegations.

The Collide singer has been putting up a brave front and ignoring the negative comments posted under all her tweets. Sometimes she switches off her comments to give herself a break, but the public's fury is relentless.

See the post and a few comments below:

@Sydney_moriski said:

"Now you are getting closer to being forgiven. Keep it up, girly."

@bongiwe_makibi posted:

"Karma is Sjava."

@RealSteveSA wrote:

"Bathong let's forgive her."

@Wahaenne added:

"And she doesn't entertain them shame. She will post again tomorrow, the next day and so on. Nothing will change."

@Njabulo_Mbedu asked:

"Is she coming to this side? We’d appreciate her visiting this side."

@Phuti_Pheme2 tweeted:

"Your Karma is when you get falsely accused of something."

@BeatsbyAnarky1 posted:

"Mam, I put it to you that karma is coming for you."

Lady Zamar under fire after saying men are the foundation in a relationship, Mzansi brings up Sjava

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar isn't going to get a break from being dragged by social media users for falsely accusing Sjava of forcing himself on her any time soon.

Every time the Collide hitmaker posts something, netizens always find a way to sneak in the serious allegations she made about SJava years ago.

