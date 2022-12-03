TikTok Sensational DJ Happygal has scored herself a life-changing gig, and she is proud of herself

The DJ took to her social media platforms to share the exciting news, and people have since slid into her comments section to congratulate her

Daily Sun also reported that the 34-year-old DJ is head over heals about her brand new radio presenting gig

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Happygal Scores Herself a Radio Presenting Gig: "Cela Nithi Whooorey"

Source: Instagram

DJ Happygal is a brand-new presenter for V Sessions on Gagasi Fm. The popular DJ scored herself a Saturday 4-7 pm slot alongside Mkay.

She is popularly known for her energetic and viral dancing/DJing videos on TikTok. Speaking to Daily Sun, DJ Happygal shared that this is her best Christmas present. She said she never thought she would be on the radio one day. She added:

"Not just as a music DJ but as a host. I'm surprised, nervous and excited."

Sharing the great news on Instagram, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Cela Nithi Whooorey! You can now call me Gojasi. We @gagasifm I'm so so happy. Nnanka ama 2 @djhappygalsa & @mkay_music every Saturday 4-7pm #newstation #newshow #newkidsontheblock"

Pans and other celebrities, including award-winning rapper Zakwe, DJ Cindo and Tha Similane, just to mention a few, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the DJ.

DJ Happygal Excited to Be Pregnant With Baby Number 3, Media Personality Already a Mom of Two Boys

In another article, Briefly News reported that DJ Happygal was happy to welcome her third bundle of joy.

DJ Happygal is a happy mother. Reports surfaced suggesting that the DJ had been hiding her pregnancy and she was due to deliver her 3rd baby. The Kwazulu-Natal DJ was excitedly pregnant with her third child. The stunner threw a lavish baby shower. According to reports, only her close friends and family were invited to the party.

The club DJ took to social media recently to share some of her snaps and videos at the event. She looked like a princess in her fluffy designer outfit that covered her baby bump. People were very happy for her and shared congratulatory messages in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News