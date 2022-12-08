D'banj, a Nigerian singer, has been arrested for fraud after it was revealed that he allegedly committed the act with government officials

According to reliable news sources, the singer diverted funds from the N-Power project to his bank account

Netizens were disappointed by the act and called out the globally famous singer for allegedly stealing from the poor

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

According to Eyewitness News, Nigerian superstar D'banj has reportedly been arrested on fraud charges.

D'banj is in trouble with the law after N-Project funds were found in his bank account. Image: Paras Griffin and Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The singer is said to have been involved in a money laundering scheme. Cash intended for the N-Power Project, a youth employment and social development programme, was allegedly diverted to his bank account.

D'banj is accused of fraud along with other senior Nigerian government officials, reported Premium Times Nigeria, a popular Nigerian news outlet.

After the news broke, the Nigerian singer denied any relations with the government officials implicated in the case, reported Eyewitness News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians disappointed with D'banj after his fraud charges made news headlines

Peeps shared the following reactions after finding out what their fave musician allegedly did:

@KlasickTheHost said:

"DBanj is about to be in a hot pot of soup. Chai "

@Lanredeola shared:

"The Dbanj and ICPC story is extremely worrisome. With what God has blessed him with using his talent, why should he need to defraud the Govt by stealing money meant for the poor?"

@adaigbo_2022 posted:

"It is heartbreaking to read that Dbanj was part of those laundering money in this country."

@ComedyNigeria wrote:

"So you are telling me that while we are blaming government officials, Dbanj was diverting funds meant for the poor? WOW!"

@Allezamani reacted:

"With all the wealth Dbanj has gotten from music, he still wasn’t satisfied, greed still led him to corruption. Such a shame."

@_peesee replied:

"I didn't know D'banj is now an Accountant. He shares money with government This country is just a movie."

@SirDavidBent commented:

"The arrest of Dbanj was quite a shock to many of his fans. It shows that most of the lavish lifestyles of celebrities are sometimes not funded by art or work they do but through illegal & fraudulent means. While I have always loved Dbanj's music, this is disappointing."

@Sirpascal_ also said:

"This case with Dbanj is the major reason why many of all these so-called celebrities have refused to kick against bad leadership in Nigeria. They’re all fraudulently benefiting from the looting sad nation. Only God will save this country "

@AishaReno12 added:

"Of truly, D'banj is tried and found guilty of involving in N-power fraud; It’s a dent in his image, which doesn’t go well with his personality and career."

Kanye West and Kim K reunite for their son’s 7th birthday, fans share mixed views

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly reunited for their son's seventh birthday. The US rapper and the reality TV star celebrated Saint's birthday at the latter's house in Hidden Hills estate on Monday, 5 December.

TMZ reported that the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker spent several hours at Kim's mansion. The publication reported that it was not immediately clear whether other members of Kim's family also attended the party.

Taking to TMZ's comment section on Twitter, social media users accused Kim of inviting Ye to the birthday celebration for clout. They said she was just seeking media attention as usual.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News