Legendary DJ Black Coffee left people singing praise after posting a clip showing himself at the 20th Ballito Range festival

It has been a few days since the Ballito Rage festival resumed, headlined by the Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee and other Mzansi's finest artists

The popular Durban festival took off on 2 December and is expected to be wrapped up this weekend 10 December 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Black Coffee takes over Ballito Range. Image: @blackcoffee/Instagram and @RealBlackBlack/Twitter

Source: UGC

DJ Black Coffee gave his fans a sneak peek inside Ballito Range. The lineup for the event included Nasty C, Zakes Bantwini, Shimza, Uncle Waffles, and Neon Dreams just to mention a few.

The award-winning DJ posted a video on Twitter showing the crowd buzzing as he was about to take the stage. People have since taken to the comments section to react and here are a few reactions from Twitter. @BBT_SA said:

"How does it feel to be this big bro around the world and be loved like this on a serious note, and how do you handle all this fame?"

@StabisoBrian said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"The eagerness for climbing those steps... It's like a sangoma who received a calling.

@IMZAP3 responded:

"If this ain’t black excellence then libaloyi, a king in this black movement "

@KevinAndile_ said:

"Ballito Rage is always lit, I missed it this year "

@BonganiMnisi_17:

"What was the first song you played there on the cue."

Black Coffee remembers late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, posts stunning pics with the American fashionista

In another story, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee paid a special tribute to the late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

World-renowned DJ Black Coffee took to his social media platforms to remember the late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh The Grammy-winning DJ and music producer posted a few stunning pics of himself chilling with the fashionista.

The Louis Vuitton designer Virgil, succumbed to cancer last month on 28 November 2022 and was honored in Miami on 3 December with a concert featuring artists that were close to him. Fans and other celebrities took to Black Coffee's post to react and many also paid tribute to the late fashionista while others sent out their warm condolence messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News