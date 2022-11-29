World-renowned DJ Black Coffee has taken to social media to remember late American fashion designer and his friend Virgil Abloh

The Grammy-winning Mzansi music producer shared stunning pics of himself with the Louis Vuitton designer private-jetting across the globe

Virgil, who succumbed to cancer on 28 November 2021, will be honoured in Miami on 3 December with a concert featuring artists that were close to him

Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to remember late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh. The Grammy-winning DJ posted pics of himself jet-setting with Virgil.

Black Coffee remembered his friend and late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

In most of the pics the world-renowned DJ posted, the two of them were travelling across the globe to their gigs in a private jet. Both Black Coffee and Virgil Abloh loved music and fashion.

The American fashion designer died on 28 November 2021 after losing his battle to cancer. Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend, the Superman hitmaker captioned his post:

"V for life."

Virgil Abloh to be honoured

TshisaLIVE reports that the American fashion designer is set to be honoured on 3 December in Miami. The Mirror Mirror Festival will feature artists that were close to Virgil such as Travis Scott and Skepta. Peeps took to Coffee's comment section to share their thoughts on his thoughtful post:

xsvsx__ wrote:

"Wow, it’s been a year already!"

sibusiso__shongwe commented:

"Shout out to the legacy. Rip V."

lungstaunlimited_ said:

"1 year ago we lost a genius."

bryan.anzala wrote:

"Long Live Virgil."

ecomaze commented:

"These two right here!!! The levels of respect is real."

ngqondiie said:

"He was a beautiful man, siyabonga Ubuntu."

claudio_dds wrote:

"For My Dear Friend, V."

mike_9117 added:

"The great Virgil, grootman."

Grammy-winning Black Coffee parties with Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is gone gone. The Grammy-winner took to his timeline to share a stunning pic of himself partying with Drake on the rapper's 36th birthday in New York.

In the snap, the house music producer is with his other South African friend, DJ Euphonik, aka Themba. The executive producer of Drake's dance album took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday.

Mzansi people took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the pic. Many shared that they love the way Euphonik is admiring Black Coffee in the snap. @Sibuzakes wrote:

"Man, this is crazy. Who would have thought life would take our own this far. Keep at it we see you, Themba."

Source: Briefly News