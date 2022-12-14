Mohale Motaung trended on the timeline after he asked South Africans for advice when someone he did not name said he misses him

Social media users assumed that the handsome media personality received a text from his estranged hubby Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale and Somizi hogged headlines when they ended their relationship after their fairy wedding and peeps assumed Idols SA judge is now missing Mohale

South Africans never miss a chance to roast celebrities. They shared hilarious reactions to Mohale Motaung's latest post.

South Africans assumed Mohale Motaung's ex Somizi Mhlongo is missing him. Image: @mohale_77, @somizi

Source: Instagram

When the media personality shared on his timeline that someone is missing him, peeps immediately assumed he was talking about his ex-hubby, Somizi Mhlongo.

Taking to Twitter, Mohale Motaung asked tweeps a simple question but trolls complicated his life with their nasty responses. The star asked:

"How do you respond to an 'I miss you' text when you don’t miss the person back?"

Mzansi thinks Somizi is missing Mohale Motaung

Instead of giving a simple answer to the question, peeps claimed his estranged hubby is missing him.

@LgCrazie said:

"Hau uSomizi uyakuKhumbula?"

@PetjeLeppy2 wrote:

"I hope it is not him that's missing you."

@Rams85865205 commented:

"If ke SOMIZI, tell him straight after we had that 3s*m I will never miss you, daaaa."

@Onke7658 said:

"Definitely nguSomizi."

@Khiri_Christian wrote:

"How're you going to respond if Somizi send 'I miss you'?"

@LesegoWaMaake added:

" 'I don't miss you too, Somizi'."

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi up with best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, MaMkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer. The reality TV star said Shauwn Mkhize is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-bae, Sbu Mpisane.

In a fire episode of Living The Dream With Somizi, SomG described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist". The Idols SA judge doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Somizi asking MaMkhize to help with with his divorce. @__kate__d wrote:

"Somizi called MaMkhize asking for her lawyers’ contact details for both, SARS and his divorce. Nami I would ask her to connect me shame because they did the most for her."

Source: Briefly News