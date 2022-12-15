Sha Sha has become a hot topic online after teasing marriage to her adoring fans by posting numerous photos of herself in a white wedding gown

Many South African gents who have a crush on the singer were hurt after seeing the viral pictures

The musician has not confirmed anything, despite the fact that her comments are constantly flooded with speculations whenever she posts new photos

Mzansi netizens are convinced that there will be another wedding in celebville after famous singer Sha Sha shared photos that sparked wedding rumours.

Sha Sha's pictures in a white wedding dress have gone viral among male netizens who were super unimpressed. Image: @ShaShaOfficial

Source: Twitter

The star, who usually keeps her personal life private, shocked many netizens when she posted a photo of her hand with a diamond ring. There was no denying it was an engagement ring as the Ungowami hitmaker wore the luxurious carat piece on her wedding ring finger.

A white heart served as the image's caption, which many people found confusing. However, this did not stop people from speculating. According to netizens, Sha Sha is officially taken forever.

The rumours were sort of confirmed when the stunner tweeted another photo of herself in a stunning white wedding gown.

The second photo was the final nail in the coffin for many Mzansi men who adore Sha Sha. The gents tweeted about how hurt they were.

Some online users even consoled themselves by theorising that the singer was filming a wedding-themed music video.

The comments section was a total mess, with men crying over Sha Sha's potential wedding and others simply admiring the breathtaking sight of the stunner in a pure white gown.

@Danieltsibanda1 said:

"My girl is gone"

@KhetheloNkosie shared:

"Who is the lucky guy? I need his address. We need to talk... Ngezandla"

@Awelani62885456 posted:

"No, it can't be"

@SimonVusi8 replied:

"Nice pic. You look so amazing. I like you "

@Kgomodzo24 commented:

"I’m so hurt "

@LusandaLindelw1 wrote:

"Looking hot "

@oputedike added:

"Sha Sha stop!!!!"

Source: Briefly News