Sha Sha has taken to her social media timeline to feed the rumours that she recently got married by posting numerous gorgeous wedding photos

The star shared two snaps, one with a man hand-in-hand, and netizens were not convinced of the marriage and expressed their concerns

Most people thought the rumours were ridiculous, pointing out that Sha Sha was simply filming a wedding-themed music video

Sha Sha has released new photos to fuel her marriage rumours.

Sha Sha has dropped more wedding pictures on her Twitter timeline. Image: @shashaofficial1

While her previous posts only showed her in a wedding gown and a luxurious ring, the Ungowami singer has now shared a photo with an unknown man.

The musician can be seen hand-in-hand with this man, whose back was turned to the camera, so netizens could only see his back.

After seeing the Twitter snaps, male netizens were hurt, as they had been in Sha Sha's previous wedding posts. Peeps shared posts in an attempt to console themselves, claiming that the pictures were taken from behind-the-scenes footage for a music video.

When other internet users saw the trending snaps, they claimed that Sha Sha was taking them for fools because no woman would choose to get married in box braids. Netizens wrote:

@I_AM_RAKATE said:

"This gotta be a music video because I don't know anyone who gets married in box braids chile."

@Ndobe_Bibow shared:

"I swear you gonna drop the best music video here."

@gk_8thwrldwndr replied:

"But I knew it was a music vid coz the last interview I saw ngathi bowu single wena "

@tinashe_zembe commented:

"Ohhh hell naw my crush just got married "

@KayBrixx wrote:

"If this is real, my soulmate is gone but if it's a video, kea propose'ah next time you come to Botswana! nxu stru❤️❤️"

@IamTvkz reacted;

"I still say it's a music video."

@sj3k15 posted:

"Bro cant even get a fresh fade on the wedding day. That should've been me "

@KingSisiwe also said:

"No one’s getting married in box braids chile"

@TheReal_Athi added:

"This can't be true‍♂️"

