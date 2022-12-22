Nadia Nakai has been praised for choosing to be a mature person following her awkward interview with Sammy T on Kaya 959

Netizens were left with a bad taste in their mouths after a short clip of the interview trended, showing the rapper visibly uneasy with the questions posed

The stunner responded to the video by admitting that she was annoyed by Sammy T, but she chose to respect him because he is a legend

Nadia Nakai has chosen to be the bigger and better person after her "cringe" interview with Sammy T on Kaya 959 enraged Mzansi listeners.

Nadia Nakai was disrespected by Sammy T on Kaya 959 as he kept on asking offensive questions. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The rapper was a guest on the Kaya 959 breakfast show, which is usually hosted by Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka, but Sammy T was holding things down during her interview. Dineo wasn't in the studio.

While addressing rumours of beef between her and Cassper Nyovest, Nadia was made uncomfortable by Sammy T, who kept bringing up her scandals and the men she surrounds herself with in the hip-hop industry.

Watch the video below:

After she trended, Nadia finally addressed the awkward interview. According to a video shared by popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert, Nadia was irritated by Sammy T's behavior. The star said she chose to keep her cool and not disrespect him because he's a legend.

“I’m not going to disrespect Kaya FM, I’m not going to disrespect the other people who were in the room, I’m not going to disrespect Sammy T either because he is a legend in his own right. But I think in that moment I- you could see I was annoyed. But I was able to get my composure back and think, “You know what, let me just breathe and explain to him what it is really about.”

In the comments, people praised Nadia for her maturity, saying:

@Sending_Failed7 said:

"Sammy T wakhona is out dated out of touch with reality."

@Plank_Inkuni shared:

"I felt uncomfortable for her!! I remember even switching stations. Sol tried saving Sammy T, but it was too late."

@Moss_Maluleke posted:

"Other than Nadia being so nice, she’s really smart and wise to have handled the situation so maturely. Not to mention how considerate she is to that guy, someone would have dragged his name but she didn’t. #Respect"

@KGenius247 replied:

"And then again her responses are still matured "

Mzansi defends Nadia Nakai after Kaya 959 interview

In related stories, Briefly News reported that a short clip of the segment trended on social media shortly after the interview. @SAHIPHOPFEEDs shared the video on Twitter, and people weighed in.

Instead of focusing on Nadia confirming there is no bad blood between her and Cass, peeps called out the interviewer.

According to online users, the line of questioning was uncalled for and disrespectful to Nadia's brand. Some claimed that the interviewer made it appear as if Nadia needs men to stay relevant in the game.

