DJ Zinhle's reality TV show 'The Unexpected' has given viewers all the feels since its debut on BET Africa DStv channel 129

The 13-part reality TV show premiered in 2021 and made a massive return in August this year for another exciting season

Briefly News looks at three of DJ Zinhle's touching moments that viewers witnessed on the show, from the lobola negotiations to warm moments with Kairo

DJ Zinhle and the channel got fans excited when they announced the return of the reality show 'The Unexpected'.

Taking to social media, the channel asked viewers to set their reminders and get ready for DJ Zinhle's "biggest mix ever" as the second season of the show was set to premiere on 6 August at 7pm.

Here are three of DJ Zinhle's touching moments from 'The Unexpected.'

Addressing Black Motion's split

Trolls have accused the award-winning DJ of causing the split of the popular duo Black Motion. DJ Zinhle is married to Murdah Bongz who is a member of the long-running duo.

Addressing the rumours on her show, DJ Zinhle said she could not believe that people thought she had that much power to break a group that's been together for such a long time. She also highlighted that Murdah Bongz is his own person, capable of making his own decisions.

Spending time with Kairo

Regardless of her busy schedule, DJ Zinhle makes time for her kids. In one of the episodes, Zinhle broke down as she was spending time with her little superstar Kairo.

She said she was feeling a little overwhelmed, also adding:

"I know that I'm doing this for the kids, but I'm starting to feel like I'm robbing them of time with their mother,” she said as quoted by TshisaLIVE.

The lobola negotiation

The new season saw DJ Zinhle officially becoming a wife, something she said she never imagined for herself.

Opening up about the lobola negotiations, Zinhle said Murdah and his family came to negotiate her bride price and did a small thing for both families. The businesswoman said she was excited to be Murdah's wife and is looking forward to what the future holds for them.

“I never had ambitions to get married. I never wanted it, I never felt like I was with anyone I wanted to marry, but Bongani and I spent a lot of time talking about it, thinking about what we want to do."

