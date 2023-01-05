A couple of South African stars including Boity, Thembi Seete and others, have scored nominations for this year's Africa Choice Awards

The African Royalty themed-awards ceremony is set to be held in Nigeria next week, 15 January 2023, hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and Eddie Watson

According to the post shared on the organisation's Instagram page, fashion stylist Phupho Gumede will present a special award on the day

Connie Ferguson and other Mzansi stars will represent the country in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson, Andile Ncube, Zinande Mfenyane and Loyiso McDonald are among the Mzansi stars who have been recognised at the 4th edition of the Africa Choice Awards.

According to Daily Sun, Shaun Mkhize and Boity Thulo scooped the Best Entrepreneur of 2022 nomination, Thembi Seete for the Female Movie Star, Andile Ncube for Social Star and OAP of 2022 awards.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge Thembi Seete said she was grateful for the nomination. She wrote:

"Good morning Guys❤️ It feels fantastic to be nominated! It is such an honour to be nominated alongside such incredible queens! ❤️@africachoiceawards Thank you VOTING LINES ARE OPEN. PLEASE VOTE FOR ME Please find the link on my profile. It will take you directly to the voting page and you can vote as often as you like. All the instructions are there. Thank you. Have a beautiful weekend"

Many people have since taken to the comments section to react. @nthatimoshesh said:

"CONGRATULATIONS my love❤️❤️❤️❤️. We will certainly vote."

@thembiseete.fanz

"We got you queen. We will be voting for you❤️"

@thandekanombanjinji_nzama:

"Congrats Tay, we shall vote "

