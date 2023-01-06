Media personality Moshe Ndiki has taken to Twitter to reveal that everything he prayed for has come true

In a series of tweets, the former The Queen actor disclosed that celibacy helped him focus and achieve his goals

Twitter users responded by saying they will try the trick as well and see if they can accomplish everything they set their minds to

Moshe Ndiki is getting everything he deserves. The former Gomora actor recently revealed on Twitter that he received everything he had prayed for.

Moshe Ndiki is over the moon after receiving everything he prayed for. Image: @moshendiki

In the social media post, Ndiki attributed celibacy and prayer as two powerful things that helped him get to where he is in his personal life. He stated:

"I can’t believe this actually works I’m getting things that you want, Yho God , udifficult wena but one thing, you make sure I get what’s mine ♥️thank you bawo . I can’t wait to share this news with y’all "

Moshe Ndiki's celibacy journey

Moshe began his journey by tweeting that he admires people who are invested in love despite the heartbreaks that the abstract feeling always dishes out.

" I really admire people that give love a chance over and over and over again, not with the same person sometimes just apha naphaya, with the same energy ♥️"

The star revealed in a quote tweet to the above post that he had decided to stop fooling around with men and focus on spiritual growth.

"Mna I’m still out for the coun , andikbikho ready… celibacy nca emntaneni for this yea , only cause of what I was praying for and it’s all happening ♥️ and really enjoying it cause dangerous those one , umntu had different energies and I’m preferring to keep mine to me♥️"

Despite the fact that it is only the beginning of 2023, Moshe has already achieved significant success.

The few people who commented on his tweet about his unnamed successes congratulated him and stated that they intend to try the trick and see how it goes.

@ThuliswaCapa said:

"Maybe I should try "

@NolwaziQNhleko shared:

"Congratulations"

Moshe Ndiki lands in hospital

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took to social media on 20 December to share that he was in the hospital. The former The Queen and Gomora actor also posted a snap confirming he was indeed lying on a hospital bed.

The bubbly media personality did not share when he was admitted and why he landed on a hospital bed. ZAlebs reported that Moshe Ndiki confirmed later on that he was officially discharged from the hospital.

Social media users took to the TV presenter's comment section on Twitter and wished their fave a speedy recovery.

