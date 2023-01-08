Akon spent some time with Tbo Touch after he missed his anticipated club appearance in Cape Town

The Metro FM DJ also posted a picture on Instagram of his sons and the US-based singer hanging out at his home

A short video of the two stars walking and looking at a phone amused a lot of people on social media

Veteran radio host Tbo Touch is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with international stars, and he recently hosted Senegalese-American singer Akon at his home.

Touch shared a snap of Akon with his two sons on Sunday and said that their dinner on Saturday was amazing.

"Then uncle Akon came over for dinner and Lord what a surprise! I got to play him my new beats and showed him our 2 Rottweilers Pablo and El-Chapo.

On Saturday Touch posted a video of Akon in a flamboyant outfit soon after the Lonely singer disappointed his fans who were expecting to see him at the Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge in Cape Town. He captioned the video:

"20 years later my brother Akon. The dream is coming to fruition."

Touch's followers complimented Akon on his style, but many wanted to know from his side why he didn't pitch at the event.

@sweetcheeks_8 mentioned:

"So Akon did not make it to Saint Lounge, but that’s none of our business."

@ladymcmame asked:

"I have a problem with the bodyguard, does he know who you are?"

@orapeleng_m_ said:

"Please ask him what happened with Saint, did he know he was supposed to be a guest? "

@joearrangement posted:

"Akon looks like the Black Panther guy."

@b_lee_160191 suggested:

"Please help St Lounge they lied to the public that he was supposed to be there."

@222theofficial wrote:

"Hope the young boys were very happy to take a photo with Akon."

@eric_msizi added:

"The kids are enjoying that 1 million rand dinner for free."

Akon: Mzansi Asks for Refunds After the American Artists Failed to Pitch at a Cape Town Club Gig

Briefly News reported that Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge has issued a statement stating that an event planned to host American singer Akon will no longer take place.

According to an official statement shared on Twitter by @odirileram, the Cape Town club contacted Akon's representatives and paid the required fee to host the singer.

