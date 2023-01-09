The award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba caught strays on social media after a throwback picture resurfaced

The viral photo dates back to when Queen B was still in a relationship with rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA

Even though some people also took a swipe at AKA, Bonang caught the most smoke as people dragged her for her kiss-kiss

A picture of the radio and TV personality Bonang Matheba and her ex-boyfriend AKA made rounds on social media after a Twitter user @MarvinJMaludda tweeted the image with the caption that reads:

"I refuse to believe this picture"

The pair used to serve the relationship goals back in the day, from going on luxurious holidays to shooting a music video together, they were one of the cutest celebrity couples in Mzansi.

Many Twitter users flooded @MarvinJMaludda's comments section to react. While some said they couldn't recognise Bonang, others came for her legs. @Thims_Twinkie wrote:

"I wanna say it's a photoshop but I know these legs."

@UhmVincent said:

"Her kiss kiss is massive ...hence most of her pics, she would try to hide it."

@ManqobaShangase commented:

"Judging by those Queen B legs that are in dier need of a wheel alignment, this pic is legit"

@twanonymous said:

"Why is Bonang walking like she’s cheating on him by kissing kissing other people. Kiss/kiss madoda"

@Bongs86535707:

"She looks a lot like Khuli Roberts, Thuli Madonsela-"

Cheating scandal with AKA and 2 other times Bonang Matheba’s ex-boyfriends turned her into a villain

In another article, Briefly News wrote about Bonang's most public relationships and how they ended.

As a public figure, it has seemingly been difficult for Bonang to keep her relationships out of the public eye. Some of her ex-boyfriends have landed her into trouble with trolls like when she was accused of snatching DJ Zinhle's man, rapper AKA. The award-winning media personality and businesswoman was attacked harshly on social media.

Bonang has also dated other celebrities like Euphonik and Slikour but these relationships did not end well and, once again, found herself being dragged all over social media.

