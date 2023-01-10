Yesterday, 9 January, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his Twitter page to complain about potholes in Witkoppen

A day later, the radio and TV personality returned to his timeline with an update that the potholes were being fixed

Many people have since reacted, and one person said: "You are the real deal. You complain in 24hrs potholes are fixed"

Social media users have applauded the media personality Sizwe Dhlomo after he solved a pothole issue in Witkoppen.

People said they wished that Sizwe would complain about many other potholes in the country so they could also be fixed.

Sizwe Dhlomo complains about the potholes

Taking to Twitter, the Kaya FM presenter said the Witkoppen potholes were like craters. He tweeted:

"Dam*! What happened to these roads over the holidays? Forget potholes, these are craters!"

The following day, Sizwe gave his followers an update, sharing that the potholes were getting fixed.

"Update, potholes on Witkoppen are getting fixed today"

Sizwe's tweet received mixed reactions in the comments section as many people were happy that the problem had been solved, while others complained that the government had favourites. @maluleke_rodger said:

"Sizwe it is really nice to be you hey."

@King_MM_M wrote:

"If our @GovernmentZA was occupied by smart people. Potholes, grasses near our roads, dysfunctional streetlights, etc were gonna be used to create a lot of permanent jobs. But we can't cos someone will still steal money to cover all of these."

@NzithaThsanana said:

"Hayi niyababa noAnele, uFikile uyanazi qha"

@MbeleLetso:

"Nation wena you are the real deal shame you complain in 24hrs potholes are fixed please complain about loadshedding "

