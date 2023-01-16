The Queen actor Vuyo Mse has taken to his Twitter timeline to beg the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, to place his daughter in school

According to Mse's string of tweets, his daughter is supposed to start high school in 2023, but unfortunately, she hasn't received a school space yet

South Africans responded to the media personality's frustrated post by saying they understand where he comes from as they are also facing the same issue

The Queen actor, Vuyo Mse, has pleaded with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to assist him in enrolling his daughter in school for the first term of 2023.

According to EWN, there have been issues with a lack of space in Gauteng schools, and Mse's child is unfortunately one of the learners with no classrooms to attend to.

Taking to Twitter on the first day of school, a frustrated Vuyo vented, saying:

"Instead of enjoying her first day of High School my daughter had to watch her sisters go off to school in the morning and decided to accompany me to the district office, she’s sitting on the stairs at Braam instead of a classroom, this is an A student with merits "

After receiving no help, the Mzansi actor begged Lesufi in another post to address the placement system, saying:

"Another week of begging and trying while my daughter sits at home without a school, @Lesufi please talk to the people you left in charge, I’m barely keeping it together."

Mzansi reacts to Vuyo Mse pleading with Panyaza Lesufi to help him enrol his daughter in school

Peeps responded to Vuyo's tweet by sharing their own stories similar to the actor's. Other netizens encouraged the responsible fathers not to give up.

@DALiii_Danger said:

"D*mn brother, still????? I thought your case would be attended to in days "

@emily_teffoME shared:

"I know how you feel. I once got helped by one kind-hearted lady at the Benoni offices after two weeks of the run-around, the new online system is the problem and Lesufi doesn't see it."

@Vuyo_Seti posted:

"I've been begging since November. I've emailed everyone I can find on the education website. Nothing. I'm reluctantly calling schools in the EC coz akho themba apha"

@Prezozo88 replied:

"Even my son is at home. I still haven't found a placement and I am sad. I have to go back to work on Wednesday."

@mantla_bongani commented:

"Yho I know the feeling. I experienced that when I was looking for primary and high school for my daughters. It’s not nice at all. Sorry V."

@Deeks_Geek wrote:

"He really doesn't care. He has seen that this system hasn't worked for YEARS and did nothing to replace it."

@mathaboz reacted:

"My two boys are still waiting to be placed in grade 9 and 6."

@Pumla68 added:

"Uxolo Vuyo. Our government is failing us everywhere. Empty promises everywhere. I hope they assist you and may other parents in the same situation receive help too."

Gauteng parents frustrated as placement backlog leaves 1 300 learners stranded

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gauteng parents are up in arms after flaws in the online registration system and placement backlogs have left 1 300 primary and high school pupils stranded, without school admissions.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for calm as her department aims to resolve the issue within 10 days. The minister added that, though the situation was far from perfect, she was pleased that at least 99.5% of earners had been placed in schools, EWN reported.

The children have been struggling to be placed because there is no space in schools in the province, however, Motshekga claimed that the overcrowding had nothing to do with the online booking system.

