A pic of Akon, Fat Joe and Ja Rule is trending after many peeps shared wild reactions to Akon's hairstyle

The three superstars were in Dubai when they took the pic and many people roasted the Senegalese-American singer after they noticed his strange haircut

Some people hilariously suggested that Akon and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez buy their "fake" hair from the same place

Akon is being trolled for his strange haircut. The Senegalese-American singer was recently spotted in Dubai with American rappers, Ja Rule and Fat Joe.

Akon got roasted over his strange hairstyle. Image: @akon

Source: Instagram

The pic of the three superstars standing shoulder to shoulder got social media users wilding. They roasted Akon after the pic made its way to Twitter.

A popular page took to the micro-blogging app and reshared the snap. Along with a red heart emoji, the handle captioned its post:

"Ja Rule, Akon & Fat Joe in Dubai."

Twitter users roast Akon

Peeps shared hilarious reactions to the snap. Many wanted to know who cut the singer's hair, while others said he buys his "fake" hair from the same place as Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez.

@AzuriDad said:

"The roast on Akon is super hilarious."

@WATCHUMACALLIT wrote:

"Akon got a Jim Thorpe all American Leather Helmet."

@uplatedrinkin commented:

"Akon must be buying his fake hair from the same place as Tory Lanez. Very poor craftsmanship."

@emman_davis said:

"Who cut Akon’s hair?"

@Allyboy56 wrote:

"What is that on Akon’s head?"

@kneegrowSPIRIT1 added:

"Akon's hair look like a hat."

Source: Briefly News