Pabi Cooper's supporters are confused over which soccer team she supports. The Amapiano artist has for the past few months shared pics of herself rocking a Mamelodi Sundows jersey and an Orlando Pirates jersey.

Pabi Cooper posted a pic rocking an Orlando Pirates jersey. Image: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Some of her fans also believe that she supports Kaizer Chiefs. ZAlebs reports that the confusion comes after the stunner seems to flip-flop in terms of her support.

The Wag 'n Bietjie hitmaker recently took to Twitter to share a clip of herself proudly wearing a Sundowns jersey when they played against Sekhukhune United. The Pretora-based team won the game on Saturday, 28 January.

Some of Pabi Cooper's fans took to her timeline to claim that she used to support Kaizer Chiefs while others posted pics of her wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey. Some claimed that Pabi Cooper supports every team as long as she gets paid well to promote it online.

Chris Brown shows love to Nasty C's freestyle

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that South African hip-hop heads are going crazy after Chris Brown co-signed Nasty C on social media. The US superstar posted a freestyle the young local hip-hop artist did a few weeks back.

In the clip, the rapper proved why his fans believe he's the best rapper in Africa with his lit bars and flow and Chris was definitely impressed. Nasty C did the freestyle on an international show titled On the Radar, reports ZAlebs.

Taking to his timeline, the famopus singer showed Nasty C major love. Chris reposted the clip of the freestyle on his official Instagram account. The South African hip-hop community, including other celebs, took to the rapper's comment section and sang his praises.

Source: Briefly News