Talented singer Langa Mavuso is not one to mix and mingle with his former lovers

The star stirred up some controversy when he took to his social media pages to give his bizarre rules about those dating his exes

Mavuso said no matter how much one loves his music - they must never attend his shows with his exes

Langa Mavuso does not entertain his exes - past lovers remain in the past. The singer had his followers talking when he stated some of the rules he has after a breakup.

Langa Mavuso got Mzansi talking when he shared what he expects from people dating his exes. Image: @langamav

Source: Instagram

People tend to have different rules for their exes after breaking up. Some choose to remain friends (with benefits), while others cut ties completely.

Langa Mavuso shares what he expects from people dating his exes

For Langa Mavuso, dating his ex is a no-no and once involved with his former lovers, you either attend his shows solo or don't bother going.

According to ZAlebs, the star had the internet buzzing when he shared his rules in a now-deleted post. He said you must refuse if his ex offers to take you to his shows. He wrote:

“No matter how much you love my music, if you’re dating my ex, please don’t bring him to my shows or don’t let him bring you to my shows.”

Langa Mavuso's fans react to his weird demands

Fans dished their thoughts on the post in the comments section. TimesLIVE reports that some asked what he would do if he showed up. One wrote:

“And what if I don't know ya'll are exes and the person doesn't mention it? It's not like we ask people to list their exes.”

Source: Briefly News