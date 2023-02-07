Enhle Mnalo has admitted that she was unknowingly recorded by Valentino Bango while she was confessing to having an extramarital affair with Justice Huni

The recording which sent social media on fire reportedly caused more damage to the star's reputation and business engagements

In the leaked court documents, Enhle Mbali was requesting a protection order against Huni who has reportedly been calling her non-stop and hurling insults at her

The drama between Enhle Mbali and Valentino Bango is far from over. The two charted Twitter trends when Bango leaked a recording where Mbali admitted that she was having an affair with Justice Huni.

Enhle Mbali has applied for a protection order against Valentino Bango. Image: @enhlembali.

Source: Instagram

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the recording with some claiming the audio clip was doctored by Mbali's enemies.

Enhle Mbali admits the audio was not doctored

According to Sunday World, court documents of Mbali's order against Valentino stated clearly that she was the one talking in the recording. The star further admitted that Enhle Mbali was recorded without her knowledge. The court papers read:

"She has been calling me non-stop, texting me and recording conversations without letting me know I was being recorded. She has posted our conversation on social platforms which has caused much more harassment."

Enhle Mbali claims she has lost contracts and gigs due to the leaked audio

The court documents further noted that the Slay actress said she has lost more than her dignity because of the incident. ZAlebs reports that she said she lost gigs and ambassador deals because of the social media drama.

"The harassment is ongoing and has major implications with regard to my safety as well as my career being at a standstill due to my public standing. She calls consistently without reason, hurling insults and cursing at me. I would like for all this to be stopped."

Valentino was reportedly summoned to appear in court next month.

Source: Briefly News