Chris Brown reportedly believes that aliens exist and even apparently went as far as claiming they've been visiting planet Earth for a long time

According to reports, the US superstar also apparently claimed that some of the aliens already live among the people

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Chris Breezy's claims and some even said the award-winning singer looks like one

Chris Brown is trending after reportedly claiming he believes aliens exist. The US superstar also claimed that some aliens live among us.

Extraterrestrial life is a life that may occur outside of Earth or which did not originate on Earth. The singer apparently said aliens have been visiting our planet for a "long time".

The Insider Paper took to its official Twitter handle and reported that:

"Chris Brown claims that not only have aliens been visiting us for a 'long time,' but they already live among us."

Tweeps react to Chris Brown's claims

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section and shared hilarious reactions to Chris Breezy's claims. Some even shared that Chris Brown also looks like an alien.

@jjhancock24 said:

"I think I dated one years ago."

@FeleciaAEdwards commented:

"If that’s true I’m sure they’re laughing hard at our clown world."

@G55Pam wrote:

"Most of them in government."

@james10367 said:

"This is why everybody hates Chris."

@anongamer85 commented:

"Mark Zuckerberg is going to be mad Chris is telling on him."

@Tonyant65082520 wrote:

"Bro should have won the Grammy."

@Stephen51919878 said:

"Chris Brown kinda looks alienish…"

@dos14_ added:

"Now I’m going to think about this every time I go to the grocery store."

