R. Kelly will be serving one year in prison for child molestation despite being sentenced to 20 years

The American justice system said it was pointless for the singer to serve the full term because he's already serving 30 years for racketeering

Netizens said R. Kelly should serve the whole sentence and blasted the justice system for not considering all parties involved

R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years for child molestation on Thursday, February 23, but will only serve one.

R. Kelly will serve 31 years after the court sentenced him to one year in prison for child molestation on top of his 30 years for racketeering. Image: E. JASON WAMBSGANS

According to Sky News, the court decided this because the award-winning singer is already serving a 30-year sentence after being found guilty of racketeering. The news publication said prosecutors suggested R. Kelly should do one year for the child molestation crime because serving 50 (30 years of racketeering plus 20 years for child por*ography) would lessen the chances of him being released alive from prison.

Sky News added that the court's decision was against some of Robert Kelly's accusers, who wanted the singer punished harshly by the justice system.

Americans angry at justice system after R. Kelly sentenced to one year in prison for child molestation

@DailyLoud reported R. Kelly's sentencing on Twitter, and netizens blasted the court for failing the victims.

@cooliejaye said:

"A year isn’t enough. They need to give him 60."

@kpsbitch shared:

"He should have received more time."

@_OptimistPrime_ posted:

"This is America’s justice system in a nutshell."

@Miyacitaaa replied:

"Boy, one year is highly disrespectful."

@JohnfSisson commented:

"He’s probably in protective custody."

@KevinsTweetz wrote:

"He's not going to be with the regular inmates. Expect special treatment."

@SonofMitesh reacted:

"So this whole time, they were just focused on racketeering. The pedo stuff was icing on the cake for them."

@EmmyGie also said:

"I'm very disappointed. What a huge character and personality flaw."

@TecccKK added:

"It should have been longer."

