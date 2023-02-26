Recent pictures of Connie Ferguson getting a spa treatment went viral and made Twitter users curious

The actress treated herself to ozone therapy and the pod she was sitting in sparked an interesting debate Connie Ferguson's pictures of getting an ozone spa treatment trended online. @connie_gerguson

One tweep joked that Connie was keeping herself young with the help of an oversized power bank

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Connie Ferguson got ozone therapy and her pictures from the spa trended. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

There is no doubt that Connie Ferguson is a timeless beauty and Mzansi got a glimpse of how she maintains her looks.

Connie's snaps chilling in an Ozone Sauna Therapy pod went viral as people talked about the odd-looking device.

Twitter user asks about the Ozone Sauna Therapy pod

One man @AdvoBarryRoux called the pod a power bank and asked his 2 million followers what it was used for. His Twitter post gathered 1.2 million views and Mzani people tried to educate him about ozone therapy which gets rid of toxins in the body.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Soak spa explains how unique sauna therapy works

According to Soak Spa, the therapy promotes general health and wellness by breaking down toxins in the body with ozone.

"Ozone is created by an ozone generator and pumped into the pod. Your body will be encapsulated whilst your head is open in ambient air. The lymphatic system is stimulated during the treatment and the skin is deeply cleansed. Toxins are broken down to be eliminated through the body."

Mzansi Tweeps react to Connie Ferguson's pictures at the spa

@BeeNubian posted:

"It could be a body steaming pod to open your pores and aid rapid weight loss.‍♀️"

@MissPumellar said:

"And they come and mock us for looking older than our age just because we don't get swallowed by an Ultra Link Wireless Optical Mouse. "

@lovebyt_e shared:

"It’s an Ozonated Sauna which uses steam in combination with a mix of concentrated ozone gases. The goal here is to fully flush out any toxins in the blood thus detoxifying the body inside and out."

@thoandolwethu2 wrote:

"No wonder they always look young,"

@zvatts added:

"With this loadshedding, she might be stuck there forever."

@romeodaslayer tweeted:

"Rejuvenation chamber from Dragon Ball Z."

@g_mapaya stated:

"The battle to stay looking young is tough neh. I want to age gracefully and naturally."

Connie Ferguson’s grandson Ronewa’s prayer touches Mzansi’s hearts, video goes viral: “Uncle Sho multiplied”

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has the most thoughtful grandson ever. The young boy's kind personality captured Mzansi peeps' hearts in many ways, including practising his faith in public.

The shy boy was asked to share his pearls of wisdom with the youth in South Africa. Instead of dishing out advice, Ronewa opted to pray for young people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News