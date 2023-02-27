Bonang Matheba's influence was questioned after Twitter users debated who the best South African influencer is

Peeps were stuck between Mihlali Ndamase and Kay Yarms, and some Bonang fans included their fave in the discussion, and she got dragged

Mzansi claimed that the Being Bonang star lacks power because she does not sell out products like Kay Yarms

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bonang Matheba's fans defended her against people claiming she's less influential than Mihali Ndamase and Kay Yarms. Image: @bonang_m, @kay.yarms, and @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba is catching stray after Twitter user @mihlalig_ sparked a social media debate. The tweep wanted to know who the biggest influencer in South Africwasis, and some people were adamant that it was not Bonang.

Peeps in the comments section battled over who influenced them to purchase certain brands between Mihlali Ndamase and Kay Yarms, but in the quote tweets section, Bonang was grilled. One Twitter user @Mmakgosidarling, who was on Kay Yarm's side, tried to prove the influencer is the best in the game by saying:

"But what does Mihlali actually influence you guys to do? Kay yarms will definitely get a product sold ok?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Bonang's stan @Ms_Hadebe, who sided with Mihlali, made an example about Queen B being influential even though she never sells out products, and online users quickly corrected her.

Bonang Matheba's fans defend her influence after it was questioned

The debate between @Ms_Hadebe and those who dismissed Bonang's product influence raged on, and the stan maintained that Bonang is highly influential.

"True but those are her products that have been marked extensively before they even drop. Kay yarms does it unintentionally she tells people her favorite products the following day it’s sold out . U get me ? Bonang has never sold out products that way but still influential."

However, another online user, @azania30260039's tweet disagreed, saying influencers like Kay Yarms are more powerful because they sell out products that are well-established and easily accessible.

"But Kay yarms is marketing a product that is already well established and easily accessible. Bonang often times collaborates with brands creating a product that represents her."

Bonang Matheba continues to secure the bag, teases another major deal, Mzansi is here for it

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba's fallout with her cousin Pinky Girl didn't stop her from securing the bag.

The Being Bonang star had her fans, affectionately known as the B-Force, jumping with joy when she announced her collaboration with Steve Madden, dubbed the 'Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden Holiday Collection' in late 2022.

According to ZAlebs, the collection was a huge success, and Bonang Matheba might collaborate with the apparel and accessory powerhouse brand again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News