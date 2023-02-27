Linda Mtoba recently opened up about how her father broke her heart by not being there when she needed him

She gave an example of when she waited for him to show up on her birthday, but he never came

The actress also thanked her loving husband for being a wonderful and present father to their daughter

Linda Mtoba is opening up about the first man to break her heart. The actress gave a touching narration of how her father let her down.

Linda Mtoba opened up about her childhood trauma and how her husband healed her. Image: @linda_mtoba.

She said her dad was a deadbeat father who never came or even called on her birthdays, but she kept hoping he would.

Linda Mtoba narrates how her deadbeat father broke her heart

The star recently took to her Twitter page to talk about how he father was never available for her and her mother. Linda Mtoba noted that her mother, who was young when she had her, had to do parenting alone because her father was never available.

According to ZAlebs, Linda also shared that the first time she had her heart broken was when her father failed to show up for her birthday. She wrote:

"My dad not coming or even calling for my birthday. I waited all day for him and ran to the phone inside when it rang. My (mom's) family had thrown me a party. Still, all I wanted was for him to come or at least care enough to call. He didn’t. Maybe I was 4."

Linda Mtoba praise her husband for being a loving and caring father

The actress continued the conversation by giving a shoutout to her man for being responsible. She hailed him for playing a part in healing her childhood trauma. She added:

"My husband by virtue of being an amazing partner and an even better father not knowingly has healed so much of my hurt. I often look at him especially now with our daughter and I want to cry at just how perfect those moments are."

