Oros Mampofu is doing the best he can to support his partner Bianca Carmichael as she goes through postpartum hair loss

The actor's baby mama revealed that Oros shaved his hair to show support to her during this difficult time

The media personality revealed that she started noticing bald patches in her hair after welcoming her second daughter late last year

Mothers usually go through the most after welcoming their bundles of joy. Some struggle with postpartum weight gain or loss; others sink into depression or go through postpartum hair loss.

Oros Mampofu supports his baby mama Bianca who is dealing with postpartum hair loss. Image: @bianca_carm.

Source: Instagram

Oros Mampofu's partner Bianca Carmichael is going through postpartum hair loss following the arrival of her baby girl in November last year.

Oros Mampofu's baby mama Bianca shares her postpartum hair loss journey

According to TimesLIVE, Bianca shared her postpartum journey on her Instagram page. She mentioned noticing bald patches soon after welcoming her second baby.

Bianca posted that parts of her head went bald, so she shaved her whole head. But her baby daddy Oros Mampofu's next move moved her.

She revealed that the actor also shaved his head to show support. She wrote:

"A fresh start ❤️✨ Postpartum hair loss is a real thing in my life. Parts of my head were bald so I had to cut my hair, and this sweet man of mine also went bald to make me feel better ❤️ Love you mayn."

Savage Beauty star Oros Mampofu and partner Bianca Carmicheal share a glimpse of their adorable newborn baby

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oros Mampofu and Bianca are now doting parents of two babies. The star shared the good news with fans on social media.

The Savage Beauty actor, who shares a daughter, Aarya, with partner Bianca Carmicheal, did not disclose the gender or name of the baby but just that the name also starts with the letter A.

According to ZAlebs, Oros Mampofu announced the arrival of his new baby with a sweet post on his Instagram. The father of two shared a glimpse of the latest addition to his family.

Source: Briefly News