A conversation about South Africa's actors and actresses has sparked a heated debate on social media

People were asked to list the names of the country's stars who are forcing things in the industry and some of our favs' names popped up

Netizens named peeps like Thuli Phongolo, Jessica Nkosi, Ntando Duma, and Gaisang K Noge who plays Naledi on The Wife among those who can't act

South Africans have dished their thoughts on actors and actresses who can't act. The debate about actors' talents remains unresolved as fans always share mixed reactions online.

Thuli Phongolo, Jessica Nkosi, Ntando Duma and Naledi From ‘The Wife’ have been listed among South Africa's worst actresses. Image: @thuliphongolo, @dumantando and @jessicankosi.

A TikTok user with the handle @mellowteddiey053 got Mzansi to list the worst and best actors after sparking the debate.

Thuli Phongolo, Connie Ferguson, Gaisang K Noge and Jessica Nkosi listed among South Africa's worst actresses

Reacting to the TikTok post with thousands of reactions, many people concluded that Ntando Duma was among the many celebs who can't act. Other names including Tebogo Thobejane, Jessica Nkosi, Gaisang Noge who portrays Naledi in The Wife and even Connie Ferguson made it to the list.

South Africans react to Thuli Phongolo, Connie Ferguson, Gaisang K Noge and Jessica Nkosi listed among the worst actors list

Peeps rushed to the post's comments section to also give some shocking suggestions of celebs they think can't act.

@Miss Are said:

"Half of Muvhango's cast can't act."

@Vicky Vee wrote:

"Connie Ferguson who."

@lordlugy0 commented:

"I told my girlfriend about Kat and she refused... kat is the worst of them all ."

@ncumisancumisancu added:

"Naledi from the wife."

@Ts'eli Thateli noted::

"Fikile from blood and water!!!!"

@nosiphonandimhlon said:

"Ntando Duma and Khwezi from the River."

@Khanyisani Tyler Maz wrote:

"Jessica Nkosi."

@I am Thandoe❤ commented:

"buhle Samuels for me."

@Kataleya Makitle noted:

"That Naledi girl, Ku the wife."

@DZWAMARI SKHOSANA added:

"Who else is complaining about bab Gumede in Durban Gen?"

@Tracey Mgi said::

"Jessica Nkosi should be no. 1."

