Berita revealed that she cut all communication with Nota Baloyi and is in the process of getting a divorce

The Afro-pop singer has been hogging headlines and charting trends due to her estranged husband's online rants

Berita recently noted that she believed Nota was the one for her but decided to move out when their marriage became abusive

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Berita opened up about her marriage with controversial media personality Nota Baloyi.

Berita revealed that she is in the process of divorcing Nota Baloyi. Image: @lavidanota and @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

The talented singer who tries to stay away from social media always finds herself trending, thanks to Nota Baloyi's rants.

Berita says she doesn't speak to Nota Baloyi anymore

According to ZAlebs, Berita wants nothing to do with Nota Bayoli after their nasty exchange on social media. The singer was asked about Nota Baloyi's well-being and confirmed that she cut all communication with the controversial music executive. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I heard he was arrested for 60 days for contempt of court, but I don’t know anything because we do not speak anymore. I know nothing about what is happening in his life. We do not talk, and we have not spoken for a long time. I will not be seeing him anytime soon."

Berita finally confirms she is divorcing Nota Baloyi

Nota Baloyi had given social media users the impression that he was working things out with Berita and may get back together.

Speaking about the current state of their affair, the star confirmed that they were legally married, but they are dissolving their marriage. She added:

"We were officially married. I believed he was the one for me. But it turned out I was wrong, and we are currently in the process of getting a divorce."

Nota Baloyi to be jailed for 60 days for contempt of court after claiming K.O was involved in AKA's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it looks like K.O will stop at nothing to teach Nota Baloyi a lesson following his controversial Twitter rants.

The SETE hitmaker took legal action against the controversial media personality after alleging that K.O and his brother Siya had a hand in rapper AKA's assassination.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, K.O took legal action against Nota Baloyi because he wanted to teach him a lesson for using his name to chase clout. He issued a stern warning to those planning to use his name for clickbait.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News