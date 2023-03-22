Zandie Khumalo-Gumede said her heart was heavy after fans shared their serious concerns with her

The Ikhwela hitmaker posted a sad story of a woman who approached her with an unsolvable situation, and she felt bad when she couldn't help her

South Africans expressed that Zandie's Instagram post was relatable because they, too, are going through a difficult time in their lives

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede made it clear to her fans, who are going through a challenging time, that they are not alone.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede penned a heartfelt Instagram message to her fans who are struggling. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

The singer revealed that many people approach her for advice and assistance. Some want to vent about their life struggles, and Zandie has made her social media accounts a safe space for them.

Zandie Khumalo shares how she deals with fans' different painful stories

In an Instagram post, Zandie shared a heartbreaking story about someone who reached out to her on social media for advice. The unnamed person told the singer that prayer would not fix her uncomfortable situation because she had never experienced the benefits of praying.

Zandie admitted that she was stuck and had no idea how to help that person.

"I did not have an answer for her because I did not want her problem to push me away from God as much as I heard and understood what she was going through. She didn’t need a “It’s going to be alright” cos uthi akulungi and she certainly didn’t need a prayer but I hope something eventually works out for her and for all of us."

Mzansi relates to Zandie Khumalo's Instagram post

@mosekatsabo said:

"It is an assignment from God to pray for her. May God give you the wisdom and strength to pray for her."

@nontotyler shared:

"Sis, I can also relate to her. All I can say is that God's timing is the best. He is listening to her prayers."

@wee_wato posted:

"I can relate to her. I'm tired of even saying I'm tired."

@lady_busie replied:

"Now, that you've put it out here, more knees will be down praying for her. Soon she will come with a testimony. Sometimes all you need is to tell God that you have no strength to open your mouth and pray."

@gailymoloi commented:

"We are all tired."

@lomileraboroko also said:

"I'm putting myself in their shoes. Tell her to hang in there and never give up ❤️❤️"

@manqelezuzile added:

"She's your assignment from God. Ask God for clarity and wisdom ❤️"

Zandie Khumalo defends Don Design after being accused of orchestrating AKA's death

Not long ago, Zandie fired back at those who accused AKA's friend Don Design of being involved in the rapper's assassination.

ZAlebs reported that Zandie empathised with Don because she is also a suspect in Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Khumalo said she knew exactly what Don Design was going through when his name topped Twitter trends with "false" accusations.

"Stay strong bhuti, mourn your friend, heal and continue to live your life as long as you know your truth and your friend knows the truth, love and light."

