American superstar Nicki Minaj's photo with her mother, Carol Maraj, went viral after @PopBase shared it on Twitter

Many Twitter users were taken aback by the rapper's mother's visuals because she appeared young despite being 63 years old

Other peeps claimed Nicki photoshopped the trending photo because her mother doesn't look her age

Twitter users are convinced Nicki Minaj edited her photo with her mom Carol Maraj.

A photo of Nicki Minaj and her mom Carol Maraj (63), went viral for the wrong reason.

Taking to Twitter @PopBase dropped the snap lauding the Super Bass hitmaker and her mom's flawless beauty.

Nicki Minaj accused of photoshopping her pic with her mom Carol Maraj

However, many people had mixed feelings about Pop Base's tweet. Many netizens quickly told the Twitter account's admins to retract their statement because the photo appeared to have been edited.

Other peeps were shocked that it was Nicki Minaj's mom who was in the picture because she looked younger than the rapper.

@ahpr_me said:

"No way, they look like twins; moreover, her mother looks like her younger sister "

@NieceyNichole1 shared:

"Nicki Minaj's mother looks so petite."

@andresg_jimenez replied:

"Who is who? I’m very confused."

@geoishy commented:

"I actually thought that was her younger sister."

@umchiile wrote:

"It’s hella edited."

@Therealaliceo also said:

"I had to read the caption two times second time and then read the comments just to be sure she’s not her first child "

@zuvalder added:

"Her mom? God, what does she eat? What are the camera tricks? She looks so incredibly youthful ✨"

Nicki Minaj drops family photos

Briefly News reported in early March that Nicki Minaj had shared two photos of her Trinidad family. The snaps, however, trended for an entirely different reason.

Many people trolled Nicki after seeing the family photos. Peeps stated that it was obvious that the star bleached her skin because she appeared out of place compared with her relatives' tanned skin.

