Snikiwe Mhlongo revealed how she is coping after catching her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha cheating

The YouTuber posted an Instagram story saying that she is still coming to terms with the betrayal

Mhlongo also expressed gratitude to Mzansi for being concerned about her when she shared the posts exposing Zamani's unfaithfulness

YouTuber and influencer Snikiwe Mhlongo opened up about her life since her split from Zamani Mbatha.

Snikiwe Mhlongo shared an update about her life following ending of her six-year relationship with Zamani Mbatha. Image: @snimhlongo and @zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

Social media was in a frenzy when Sni exposed Zamani's cheating ways. She allegedly caught him in bed with another woman, documented the cheating, and shared it on Instagram.

She tagged him in the caption, which surprised many people who had no idea they were dating. According to Sni's other posts, they had been together for six years but chose to keep their relationship private.

Sni Mhlongo opens up about life after breaking up with Zamani Mbatha

According to ZAlebs, Sni revealed in an Instagram story that she is struggling to cope and pick up the pieces after being betrayed by Zamani.

"I'm d*ing. I don't know how to be better and start showing up again. But this is me trying. Thank you for all the love and kindness you're sending. I really do need it and receive it. Thank you. Here's to picking up the pieces."

Snikiwe Mhlongo reveals she's not going back to Zamani Mbatha

After a video of Zamani seemingly begging Snikiwe's forgiveness following the cheating scandal, everyone was convinced that they would sort things out.

However, TimesLIVE reported that the YouTuber made it clear that she was not considering mending her relationship with Zamani.

"Going back is not an option for me, bandla."

Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, catches him in bed with another woman

In related news, Briefly News reported that social media was on fire after Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, caught him in bed with another woman.

Snikiwe Mhlongo and Zamani Mbatha have reportedly been dating for a few years but have kept their relationship away from social media.

According to ZAlebs, Zamani Mbatha's longtime girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the actor was cheating. She shared snaps and videos of the half-dressed Zamani and a lady sleeping in his bed.

