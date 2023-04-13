Almost two months After the death of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, the family and friends are still reeling from the loss

Fellow rapper Kwesta sat down with the POPradio Podcas t and shared how he broke the news to friends when the passing occurred

The death of AKA has left a hole in the music industry with reality star and close friend Yanga noting the part he played in his career

It's been two months since the untimely death of popular South African rapper AKA, and the impact of his passing is still felt by those who knew him best. In particular, fellow rapper Kwesta has been reflecting on the difficult time when he had to break the tragic news to Yanga Chief.

Kwesta opens up about the death of AKA

In an interview on the PopCast Podcast, Kwesta opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced when he had to share the news of AKA's death with Yanga. He described the moment as "terrible" and explained how he had to handle the conversation delicately once he realized that Yanga was hearing the news for the first time.

In the interview, Kwesta says:

"The only other person I called after hearing about Kiernan ["AKA” Forbes] was Yanga and I wanted an explanation of sorts of 'what do you know?', and he just found out from me."

Kwesta's rise in the hip hop industry

Kwesta has been a formidable force in the South African music scene for almost two decades. Known for this gravel voice and intricate lyricism, the rapper has forged a great career in Mzansi's Hip Hop circles.

