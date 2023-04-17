Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane is living like the queen she is, and Mzansi loves it for her

The star became an instant fan favourite after appearing in the first season of the popular reality television show

Social media users were at a loss for words when pictures of Ayanda Ncwane's lavish home and stylish cars went viral online

Ayanda Ncwane remains the undefeated queen of style and swag after her appearance on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Her millions of followers have lauded the reality TV star for the way she carries and presents herself to the public.

Ayanda Ncwane's stylish home leaves Mzansi salivating

Contrary to what many people said during Ayanda Ncwane's appearance on The Real Housewives of Durban, the businesswoman actually has a lovely home.

Ayanda trended on social media as fans said she didn't have a home because she never invited any housewife to her place.

Pictures shared by the popular news page MDN News show that Mrs Ncwane lives like the queen she is in a stunning mansion. The snaps also showed lavish cars parked outside, believed to be Ayanda's. The post read:

"Ayanda Ncwane’s mansion, located in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, is the epitome of luxury, a piece of heaven."

Ayanda Ncwane's fans react to pictures of their fav's elegant home

Social media users who saw Ayanda Ncwane's beautiful home couldn't help but stan the star. Many commended her for her taste.

@Mbhele_Xoli said:

"This is NOT because of a life cover policy. Ayanda Ncwane runs and owns several businesses. One of those businesses is Ncwane Communications which manages artists including the late Sfiso Ncwane and many other artists. And she has been doing this even before Sfiso Ncwane became famous."

@Letto_Ngobese wrote:

"Quick question: if she decides to get married again and they decide to move into this house, is it ok for the new hubby to ask her to remove isthombe sika Bab'Ncwane?"

