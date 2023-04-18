Bryan Adams, the renowned Canadian pop star, is returning to South Africa for his #SoHappyItHurtsTour

The tour will include two concerts, one in Cape Town and one in Pretoria, showcasing Adams' powerful vocals and skilled guitar playing

South African music lovers had mixed reviews of the announcement on social media

Bryan Adams to tour South Africa

Source: Getty Images

Canadian pop star Bryan Adams has thrilled his South African fans with the announcement of his return to the country for a two-day concert as part of his #SoHappyItHurtsTour.

Bryan Adams announces his tour of South Africa

The legendary musician will be performing at the Grand Arena, Grandwest in Cape Town on November 7, and the SunBet Arena Time Square in Pretoria on November 10.

Bryan Adams kicked off his #SoHappyItHurtsTour in January 2022 in Europe, and South African fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to their shores. The announcement came through Bryan Adams' social media, where he expressed his excitement and invited his fans to join him for the shows.

The announcement was met with mixed reviews

The news was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing their excitement and anticipation for the concerts.

@Patty_Goxo said:

"I’m the target market "

@kulan_kuks said:

"I think I might go to this one"

@Amzodo said:

"My Mother’s Day gift is going to be amazing this year Surprising with VIP tickets to this concert"

@nonhle_sn

"I need to go "

And some were not as thrilled.

@ZamiiIam tweeted:

"Yoh awa not another one"

@Gillian_Seetso said:

"I remember seeing Bryan Adams when I was in grade 9. But once was enough"

@KebidooO tweeted:

"@BigConcerts re le feng di suggestion bbz? We have lists."

@enteekaay said

SZA, DOJA CAT, TAYLOR SWIFT, LIZZO, ADELE, HARRY STYLES, METRO, DRAKE, LIL WAYNE, KENDRICK LAMAR, BAD BUNNY, STORMZY, KALI UCHIS, SIR, 6LACK, GIVEON ALL LITERALLY EXIST. Artists coming to SA for their "GREATEST HITS" is so disrespectful. I need concert houses to stop allowing it.

