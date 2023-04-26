South African TV actor Mbulelo Katise announced his second graduation on social media, expressing his joy at earning another qualification

Katise's fans flooded his social media accounts with messages of support and congratulations

The actor, known for his roles in popular TV shows such as Scandal and Generations

Former 'Scandal' Actor Mbulelo Katise shares pictures of his graduation on Instagram. @mbulelokatise_official

South African TV actor Mbulelo Katise is celebrating a significant achievement as he announces his second graduation.

In a post on his social media accounts, Katise expressed his joy at earning another qualification. According to ZAlebs, the actor graduated with a Diploma in Film and TV from Tshwane University of Technology in 2022.

Mbulelo Katise celebrated his graduation by sharing pics on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared pictures of his graduation writing:

"And God said, "Once is not enough." Graduation Day 2.0 "

Fans laud the young actor for his academic achievements

Katise's fans were quick to congratulate him, flooding his social media accounts with messages of support.

@chrisrabalago84 said:

"Nice one Scelo nd congratulations, we are proud of you ❤️"

@prestige.singi said:

Asbonge bafo"

@guluvababy said:

"Congratulations "

@kaynem said:

"You inspire me bro, congratulations "

@official_teakay's profile picture

"Congratulations bafo "

@ndlepula said:

"Congratulations my dawg "

@ramanotaylor' commented:

"Congratulations "

@zoo_lan_aka_rocker said:

"Congratulations "

