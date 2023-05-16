DJ Sbu revealed his Swati heritage in a video posted on his YouTube channel, surprising fans with the revelation that his real surname is Nkosi

Sbu paid tribute to the man who raised him, Mr Leope, and discussed the financial benefits of living in South Africa for citizens of other African countries

Fans reacted to Sbu's revelation on social media, with some expressing surprise and others commenting on his insights and calling for him to confess about Mzekezeke

DJ Sbu has revealed his Swati roots and his "real" surname. Images: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu revealed his Swati heritage in a video posted on his YouTube channel. He shared that his real name is Sbusiso Nkosi and paid tribute to his father figure, Mr Leope, who raised him with his mother. This adds a new layer to his identity and emphasizes the importance of embracing one's heritage.

In the video, DJ Sbu also discussed the financial benefits of living in South Africa, particularly for citizens from other African countries.

@ThisIsColbert shared a clip of Sbu's video captioned:

"[SHOCKER] DJ Sbu surprises fans by revealing his real surname, Nkosi & that he's Swati "I'm originally Swati as well, according to my biological father, uNkosi, and may his soul RIP" RIP Ntate Leope❤"

Fans confused by DJ Sbu's surprising nationality revelation

Fans reacted to Sbu's revelation and commented on the DJ's insightful takes. Some called for the radio personality to finally admit that he is the masked Kwaito legend, Mzekezeke.

@Malome_TT said:

"Dololo Cousins"

@roryta01621143 said:

"Motswaledi listening attentively!"

@Mabaso726874181 said:

"There's no shocker there brother..."

@KS_Nicholson said:

"Why isn’t he confessing about Mzekezeke."

@gwexe_bongani tweeted:

"Where is #OperationDudula?"

@SHADY_SKILLZZ said:

"Selo se okar tshwene se tsek."

@GesusIscariot said:

"Aiii this one."

Source: Briefly News