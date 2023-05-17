Outrage over Dr Nandipha Magudumana's virtual court appearance grew as Thando Thabethe questioned her smiling and giggling demeanour

Social media users joined Thando Thabethe in condemning the doctor's actions during the highly publicised trial

Widespread backlash as the public expresses concerns about the seriousness and accountability of the virtual court proceedings

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thando Thabethe was not impressed by Dr Nandipha Magudumana's demeanour in court as the doctor smiled and giggled during proceedings. Images: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

South Africa was left in shock and disbelief as disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana appeared in a virtual court hearing, accompanied by an unexpected demeanour of smiles and giggles.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's smiling and giggling raised eyebrows

Thando Thabethe took to social media to express her concerns and join the masses in questioning the actions of Dr Magudumana during this highly publicised trial.

Responding to a video of Magudumana's appearance, Thando wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"What on earth is so funny? What is she smiling & laughing about? "

Outrage ensued as Mzansi questioned Magudumana's seriousness and accountability

The incident sparked widespread outrage and intensified the already heated discussions surrounding the case. Mzansi joined in the outrage and commenting on Thando's post said:

@ArtInTheMusic said:

"Nvm "virtually appeared in court"... Full face beat???"

@Makwenkwe_Saul said:

"She is in jail already, she has good lawyers plus with the media attention this case has she is being treated like a precious little princess on top of that clearly she is not remorseful so why should she pretend?"

@Okayise18 commented:

"This case is upsetting me yerr! All I can think of are those personally affected by their crimes. And nje, we are all a joke to Thabo, her and their people."

@ndumieboy said:

"She wants to claim insanity this one, watch this space, Bester coached her well"

@Nelly62351351 said:

"It's because of all those people who praised and compliment her beauty with that she have gained alot of confidence and that why she's smiling."

@NonoRamphisa said:

"I’ve been asking myself the same thing seems like sis is not in touch with reality what about all the lives she affected."

Thabo Bester: Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s glow-up behind bars explained by the Department of Correctional Services

In an earlier article, Briefly News reported on Nandipha's glow-up whilst behind bars.

Disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been turning heads with how good she looks for someone in jail.

In contrast to her first court appearances where she insisted on wearing masks to conceal her face, Dr Nandipha now boldly shows off her appearance with nails, hair and makeup freshly done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News